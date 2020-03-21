Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.52

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$31.52 ($22.35) and last traded at A$34.15 ($24.22), with a volume of 1924605 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$37.14 ($26.34).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$55.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Magellan Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.74. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.48%.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

