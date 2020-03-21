Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Markel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $785.18 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $726.01 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,202.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

