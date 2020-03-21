Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.47.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.