Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 12,000 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $63,587,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $12,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zynga by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 486,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

