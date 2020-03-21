Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

