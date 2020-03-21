Medifast (NYSE:MED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.03

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 126646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Get Medifast alerts:

The company has a market cap of $611.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.