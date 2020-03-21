Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,920 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,619,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,859,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $3,489,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

STM opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

