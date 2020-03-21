Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.81. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

