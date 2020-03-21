Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.16. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.40.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.