Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.14.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 177.78 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $191.59 and a 1 year high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

