Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 149 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.22.

Shares of SHOP opened at $346.06 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $190.38 and a 52 week high of $593.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

