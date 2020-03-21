Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

