Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,012,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,117,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

