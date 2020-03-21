Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

