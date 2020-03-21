Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.17.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSO opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.83 and a 200 day moving average of $173.01. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

