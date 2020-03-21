Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.