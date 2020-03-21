Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dell were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dell by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

