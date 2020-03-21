Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $355,000 Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graham were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $317.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.00 and a 200-day moving average of $606.64. Graham Holdings Co has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

