Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $359,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,712,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

