Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $361,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $126.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $125.62 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

