Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

