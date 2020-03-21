Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Neogen were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neogen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,477 shares of company stock worth $5,106,022. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NEOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.