Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $394,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ball were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

BLL opened at $54.89 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

