Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $418,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FRC opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Stephens increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

