Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

