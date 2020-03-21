Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

