Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $364,000 in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,647,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 734,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,024,000 after buying an additional 35,951 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 567,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,009,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.14.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

