Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $409,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

