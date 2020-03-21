Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,289 shares of company stock worth $327,931 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

