Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,350 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 105,530 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 85,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 61,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,267,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

