Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 7,724 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $37.97 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

