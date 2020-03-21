Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

