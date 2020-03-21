Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

