Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 889,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 436,620 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,809,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,307 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $13.41 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

