Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 11,174 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 169,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. SolarWinds Corp has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.