Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,521 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

