Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 241 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $153.93 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $147.19 and a 1-year high of $248.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average of $228.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

