Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,185 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

HCSG opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

