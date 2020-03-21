Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 676 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8,025.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000.

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

