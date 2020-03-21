Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

EBSB stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

