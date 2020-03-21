Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,241,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 389,949 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 808,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 504,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 335,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

