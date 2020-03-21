Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $760.14.

MTD stock opened at $645.12 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $595.91 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

