Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.