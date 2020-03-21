Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.5% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

