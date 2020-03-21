Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by First Western Capital Management Co

First Western Capital Management Co grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of First Western Capital Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Western Capital Management Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

