Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,032.00

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,032 ($13.58) and last traded at GBX 1,074 ($14.13), with a volume of 89482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,304 ($17.15).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price (up previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68)) on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $557.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,770.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,492.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 36,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,784 ($23.47), for a total transaction of £657,172.08 ($864,472.61).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

