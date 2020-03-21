MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of MTS Systems worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other MTS Systems news, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 1,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,780 shares of company stock worth $212,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

MTSC stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

