National Bank Financial Trims BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Target Price to C$3.95

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.95 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.97. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$5.50.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

