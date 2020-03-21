Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Shares Down 14.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) shares were down 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 210,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 169,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

