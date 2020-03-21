NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of NetEase worth $44,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,874,000 after acquiring an additional 208,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

NTES opened at $285.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

